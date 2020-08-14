Following on from the recent rumor that the full title for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel will be Spider-Man: Homesick, a particularly juicy detail regarding several of the movie's characters has also begun to circulate. Lately, the rumor mill has churned out that the villains for Spider-Man 3 will be none other than Mac Gargan a.k.a. Scorpion and Kraven The Hunter. Since this was alleged, illustrator and concept artist Jackson Caspersz has crafted some impressive fan art depicting Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman as the latter.

" Rumor is, Marvel Studios wants a Joel Kinnaman type for a role in the upcoming Spider-man movie. I think he could look pretty dope as Kraven. What do you guys think?"

The image has clearly used Kinnaman's stern Suicide Squad character, Rick Flag, as the foundation, adding a huge lion's mane to his battle-ready ensemble. Along with a scar down his face and the kind of necklace, fur coat and weaponry that you would expect from a modern cinematic take on the Spider-Man baddie, Kinnaman cuts an intimidating figure under the guise of Kraven.

Fans have been wanting Kraven the Hunter to debut on the big screen for some time, and the character has had a growing chorus of rumors behind him in the last year or so. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts even teased the possibility of Kraven showing up in Spider-Man 3 back when the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel hit theaters last year. "Oh, I would love Kraven," the director said at the time. "It's just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?"

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kraven the Hunter first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 back in 1964. Born Sergei Kravinoff, Kraven was raised in Volgograd, Russia during the time of the Russian Revolution. Kravinoff found he had a great talent after finding employment in Kenya, Africa, and began his career using the typical tools of the hunter, but over time he developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff is given a herbal potion which enhances his strength, speed and senses, as well as extending his life.

Eventually, Kraven tires of big game hunting and is drawn to Spider-Man, slowly growing obsessed with being the man to catch the friendly neighbourhood wallcrawler.

Over the years the character has emerged as one of Spider-Man's greatest foes, as well as a fan-favorite character, thanks to his gradual depiction as an anti-hero and ally of Squirrel Girl. The character gained considerable attention from the story Kraven's Last Hunt, the comic book arc which fans hope will eventually be adapted for the big screen. Kraven the Hunter will also star in his own spin-off movie in the same vein as 2018's Venom and next year's vampire thriller Morbius starring Jared Leto.

Next to nothing has been officially announced regarding Spider-Man 3, but the debut of Kraven would certainly be an exciting prospect. Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. This artowkr comes to us courtesy of Jackson Caspersz's official Instagram account.