Rumor is Jon Favreau is back in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Happy Hogan, this according to a new report from the outlet Murphy's Multiverse. As of now, no official comment has been made regarding Favreau's involvement from the actor-filmmaker himself, nor from Marvel Studios. If true, it also remains to be seen just how substantial Happy's role would be in Tom Holland's third solo Spider-Man movie, but including the character in any way would be fun to see for Marvel fans.

With Jon Favreau in the role, Happy Hogan previously appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home, among other MCU movies. He had a bit of a romantic courtship with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), but while Happy admitted to Peter that he genuinely had feelings for her, May described their relationship as nothing more than a "summer fling." Should the character return in No Way Home, it seems likely that he'd be interacting with Aunt May in some way.

Favreau debuted as Happy Hogan in the original Iron Man trilogy with the actor also serving as the director of the first two movies. He also appeared in Avengers: Endgame and a deleted scenes from Infinity War along with starring in the Spider-Man movies Homecoming and Far From Home. Still, there was no guarantee Happy would be coming back for Spider-Man 3, given his very busy schedule with other projects at Disney.

Of course, Star Wars fans will know Favreu well as the showrunner of the popular series The Mandalorian. His duties will be further expanded in the franchise as executive producer of the upcoming spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett as well. In a previous interview with Deadline, Favreau explained how his work in the MCU has upped his creative game for the stories he's now telling in the Star Wars universe.

"[We] always knew... and this is something I learned from [working] over at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige, is you always want to keep the core fans in mind, because they have been the ones that have been keeping the torch lit for many, many years," Favreau said. "But these are also stories for young people and for new audiences. These are myths, and so you always want to have an outstretched hand to people who might not have that background."

Jon Watts returns to direct Spider-Man: No Way Home using a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. By featuring a multiverse, there are rumors that previous Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be returning to reprise their alternate versions of the same character, but this hasn't been confirmed. Other Marvel favorites like Charlie Cox from Daredevil have also been rumored to appear.

In any case, the cast will definitely include Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. With or without Favreau, we are likely to see many other cameos as well. The movie is scheduled to be released on Dec. 17, 2021. This information was first reported by Murphy's Multiverse.