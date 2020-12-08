It's starting to appear as if the rumors of Spider-Man 3 introducing a live-action Spider-Verse are true, as The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is reportedly set to reprise his role in the movie. The news comes as part of a new report from Collider that Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina is now confirmed to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus, with scooper Jeff Sneider claiming that Garfield is also set to play his version of Peter Parker as well. It's potentially big news, but as of now, none of this has officially been confirmed by Marvel or Sony.

Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, has previously confirmed that he'll be playing the character again in Spider-Man 3. Because he clarified that he won't be blue in the movie, it wasn't clear if he was reprising the same Electro by way of a Spider-Verse or an alternate version of the character. With word that Molina will be also be playing another Spidey supervillain from yet another timeline, it's looking more and more like the live-action Spider-Verse is heading to the big screen.

Collider also reports that Tobey Maguire, who played Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man movie trilogy, is in talks with Sony and Marvel to potentially appear in Spider-Man 3 as well. His co-star Kirsten Dunst is also reported to return to reprise her role as Mary Jane Watson, and Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone is reportedly on board to appear as Gwen Stacy. Given the creative possibilities that a multi-verse storyline can provide, it seems probable that other familiar faces could be brought in as well if the Collider report is indeed accurate.

Andrew Garfield first began playing Peter Parker in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man. Because Tobey Maguire fans were expecting a fourth Spider-Man movie that wound up getting canceled, Garfield had some very big shoes to fill in the reboot movie. Holding his own, he was invited back by Sony to reprise the role for the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Garfield wasn't able to get a trilogy of his own as Sony opted to reboot the franchise again when Tom Holland debuted as a new take on Spider-Man in the MCU.

Holland will be leading the sequel as the MCU's version of Peter Parker. Confirmed to be coming back alongside Holland are Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Jon Watts will also return to direct after helming Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear in the movie to reprise his MCU role as Doctor Strange, perhaps to help set up the multiverse storyline, before appearing in his own upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Spider-Man 3 will be released on Dec. 21, 2021. If the rumors of the Spider-Verse are true, then there's a very big chance the sequel could be the most successful Spider-Man movie yet. This information comes to us from Collider.