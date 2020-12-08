There are no two ways about it; we're getting a live-action Spider-Verse. It was recently revealed that Alfred Molina is set to return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3, which is currently in production and will once again center on Tom Holland's Peter Parker. However, we now have word that Tobey Maguire, who portrayed the role in Sam Raimi's trilogy, is in talks to return alongside Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson. Plus, Andrew Garfield's version of the character from The Amazing Spider-Man is getting in on the action too.

According to a new report, Tobey Maguire is currently in talks to return in Spider-Man 3. Meanwhile, it's said that Kirsten Dunst is firmly signed on. On The Amazing Spider-Man side of things, it is also said that Andrew Garfield has closed a deal, with Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy, also in talks. Though her deal has yet to close as of this writing. They would join Jamie Foxx, who will be returning as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. That, coupled with the Doc Ock news makes it inescapably clear, if it wasn't already, that a live-action Spider-Verse is upon us. The involvement of both Maguire and Garfield has been rumored for some time.

The question now is just how involved the other Spider-Men will be. Are these going to be glorified cameos that will set up something bigger in the future? Or will they be playing alternate universe versions of different characters that exist within the framework of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? There are many ways director Jon Watts and Marvel Studios could play things right now. But it seems that Sony, who still controls the movie rights to the Spider-Man franchise, could be setting themselves up for an Avengers-level event, assuming a Spider-Verse movie gets made.

Tobey Maguire brought Peter Parker to life in live-action in 2002's Spider-Man. The movie was a pop culture sensation and broke box office records, helping to cement the modern era of superhero movies as we know them. Maguire would reprise the role in 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3. The third installment in director Sam Raimi's trilogy wasn't well received but the filmmaker had plans for a fourth movie that were well underway. However, Sony then decided to go with a reboot, which eventually came in the form of 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. That started the Andrew Garfield era, which lasted just two movies. Sony then cut a deal with Disney to allow Spider-Man to appear in the MCU, which opened the door for Tom Holland.

Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the sequel Cumberbatch is also finally getting his own sequel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is also being directed by Sam Raimi. Other returning cast members include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei. Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.