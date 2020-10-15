Now, as is usually the case with these things, keep the salt within reaching distance, but rumors are now beginning to circulate that Spider-Man 3 will see alternate web-slinger Miles Morales introduced to the MCU, with sources claiming that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have already found an actor to portray the beloved character.

While the rumor does not outright state that Spider-Man 3 will be the launching point for the live-action Miles Morales, this would certainly make sense, no doubt with the intention to give Miles solo adventures somewhere down the line. Much like Peter Parker, Miles is caught up in the web-like deal made between Sony and Marvel that allows the latter to use the characters, so introducing him in a Spider-Man sequel would be the easiest way forward.

Besides, we already know that Miles exists in the MCU thanks to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Donald Glover as Miles' Uncle Aaron namedropping the future wallcrawler in a deleted scene.

Thanks to the inclusion of both Jamie Foxx's Electro, and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, fans have been left to speculate as to who else might be folded into Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3, with many positing that the sequel will introduce the live-action comic book world to the multiverse. As well as Miles Morales, this wild conjecture has led to several rumors regarding characters that could be dropped into Spider-Man 3, including Tom Hardy's Venom and Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil villain, Kingpin.

Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will reportedly be taking on the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. Cumberbatch recently revealed that filming on the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is set to start very soon. "I'm in pre-production with the second Dr. Strange film, which is very exciting. We will start filming in late October or early November," the actor recently revealed.

Of course, this would not be the first time that Miles Morales has had to tackle with multiverse madness, with the character making his big-screen debut in 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Whether we will see the live-action Miles anytime soon remains to be soon, but we will be seeing him again in animated form, with production on the highly anticipated sequel having now begun. Pixar animator Octavio Rodriguez took to social media recently to confirm both his hiring for the project and to tease progress on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 by simply saying, " Here we go...#headofstory #film #animation #sony."

Production on Spider-Man 3 started up again recently and is due to begin filming in Peter Parker's home town of New York City. Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. However, due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically pushed back as a result of Black Widow being delayed to November 6. The current plan is to have Spider-Man 3 swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 meanwhile is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022. This rumor comes to us courtesy of MCU Cosmic.