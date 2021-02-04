Spider-Man 3 will be the "most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made" according to star Tom Holland. Set to release at the end of the year, the upcoming sequel has Marvel fans immensely excited to see what happens. Plot details haven't been revealed, but what we know is that the movie will make use of a live-action multiverse, bringing about all kinds of rumors of other superheroes - and even alternate versions of Spider-Man - teaming up with Holland's web-slinger.

Speaking about Spider-Man 3 in a new interview with Variety, Holland appears to tease that at least some of the rumors are true. He stops short of revealing any specific plot details, but by describing the sequel as the "most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," it's clear that Holland and company have something big in store for Marvel fans with Spider-Man 3. From the interview:

"I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it... I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Jon Watts will direct Spider-Man 3, which is not yet officially titled, after previously helming Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers also wrote the sequel. Along with Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker, the sequel brings back Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will appear in the movie as Doctor Strange, most likely to establish a multi-verse storyline for the sequel. Alfred Molina is also set to return to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, while Jamie Foxx will also appear as his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 character Electro.

It is heavily rumored that the sequel will include actors from the previous Spider-Man movie franchises. From Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst are rumored to appear, as are Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone from The Amazing Spider-Man. Charlie Cox has also reportedly been on the set to film a Daredevil cameo. None of this has been officially confirmed by the studio, but with the rumors consistently appearing in the news, it'd be more surprising at this point if these actors didn't appear in Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, and filming is currently underway. In the meantime, Holland can be seen in the Russo Brothers' new movie Cherry, which is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 26 and then on Apple TV+ on March 12. Inspired by the filmmaking siblings, Holland also teases that he'd be up for directing a movie at some point and has even been writing a screenplay with his brother Harry. You can read more about this in the full interview with Holland at Variety.