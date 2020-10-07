Despite previous reports indicating that Spider-Man 3 would not begin filming until next year, Marvel Studios and Sony are now ready to start work on the upcoming comic book sequel, with production slated to begin in New York City next week. Filming on Spider-Man 3 is reportedly being hidden under the production title "Serenity Now," with notices having been spotted all around New York City.

While it is currently unknown whether the shoot will feature Tom Holland and the rest of the principle cast, it is exciting to know that our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will soon be web-slinging back in action protecting the Big Apple from the forces of evil. The shoot may simply be second unit work, picking up additional shots of New York City for the movie, but it is possible that fans will at least get a glimpse of someone in the guise of Spider-Man, even if it's not Tom Holland.

Hardly anything is yet known about the plot of Spider-Man 3, but we do know that Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, and he'll be joined by Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend and confidante Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The movie is expected to follow on from the shocking finale of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home which saw Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man by everyone's favorite angry journalist, J. Jonah Jameson, played by J. K. Simmons.

One thing we do know about the plot of the movie is that Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a revelation that shocked absolutely everybody. Foxx has confirmed his comeback via a now-deleted social media post saying, "can't wait for y'all to check this new one. And I won't be blue in this one. But a thousand percent badass!!! #swipeleft." It is unknown how exactly he will fit into proceedings, but the character's return has many fans wondering whether Spider-Man 3 will be opening up the possibilities of a cinematic multiverse.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously discussed the third movie in the Spider-Man franchise, stating that it will focus more on Peter Parker and less on the rest of the MCU. "It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero. And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled as a result of Black Widow being delayed several times with the movie now due for release on November 6. The plan is to now have Spider-Man 3 swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @ArtiDulatahi.