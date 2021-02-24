Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rumored to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but not so fast. The upcoming third installment in the current iteration of the franchise will once again see Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker. But, as Holland continues to insist, so far as he knows, the two actors that came before him in the role are not going to return. That is, unless Marvel has somehow managed to keep it a secret from him.

Tom Holland is currently promoting his new movie Cherry. The actor popped by The Tonight Show and spoke with Jimmy Fallon about it. Naturally, the subject of Spider-Man 3 came up. Fallon addressed the rumors that Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's trilogy, and Andrew Garfield, who headed up The Amazing Spider-Man reboot, are set to cameo in the movie. When asked to confirm or deny the rumors, Holland said the following.

"It would be amazing if they were because they [Marvel] haven't told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could've kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys."

This is not the first time that Tom Holland has made a similar statement. Not that he would be able to confirm the rumors even if they were true. However, he might at least try and play it a bit more coy. He seems perfectly willing to dash everyone's hopes at the moment. Then again, it is possible this will be filmed as some super-secret post-credits scene that Holland doesn't know about. Holland, speaking further, admitted that the secrecy does get to him sometimes.

"It's actually getting to the point where it's really frustrating because I feel like now I've progressed. I'm a trustworthy member of The Avengers, and I really haven't ever spoiled anything. Well...there's a few things. But no big things. We'll leave it at that."

What has been confirmed is that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doc Ock, having previously played the part in Spider-Man 2, which featured Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker. Jamie Foxx will also return as Electro, having starred alongside Andrew Garfieldin The Amazing Spider-Man 2. So we are unquestionably going to be venturing into multiverse territory. To that point, also on the casting front, Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange. And right after that, Cumberbatch will star in his own sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned) are also returning from the previous movies. Jon Watts, who directed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is back for the third installment. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to hit theaters on December 17. You can check out the full interview from The Tonight Show YouTube channel.