If we are to take Tom Holland at his word, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not going to appear in Spider-Man 3. This has been the popular rumor for several months now, with the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel expected to break the multiverse wide open. We have every reason to believe that is going to happen, but the current actor playing Peter Parker is at least attempting to pour some cold water on the notion of a live-action Spider-Verse.

Tom Holland is currently promoting his upcoming movie Cherry. During a recent interview, and in several other recent interviews, the actor was asked whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played the role of Spider-Man in live-action, are going to be in the movie. This time, Holland was pretty explicit in his answer. Here's what he had to say about it.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making."

That would normally seem to be the end of it. But this is the MCU we're talking about. This is the home of some majorly secretive stuff. For as much information that makes it out into the world before these movies are released, the studio is able to keep a tremendous amount under wraps. Or, in some cases, people just flat-out lie. Tatiana Maslaney denied outright that she was playing She-Hulk but was then confirmed not long after to be taking the lead in the She-Hulk Disney+ series. So, we have to at least consider the idea that Tom Holland is not telling the truth here.

What we know for sure is that other actors from previous iterations of the franchise are returning. Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro. Foxx previously played the part in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 alongside Andrew Garfield's webslinger. Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus, having starred as the main villain in director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, with Tobey Maguire as Spidey. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Doctor Strange. Coincidentally, Cumberbatch's next solo outing is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's easy to connect dots here.

Jon Watts, who directed the previous two MCU Spider-Man movies, is back at the helm. Watts is also set to direct the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel. Production is currently underway. Plot details have largely been kept under wraps up to this point but it will be dealing with the aftermath of the Far From Home post-credits scene, which framed Spider-Man for Mysterio's death and revealed his secret identity to the world. The currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters on December 17. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Esquire.