After much confusion and trolling, the official title for the MCU's Spider-Man 3 has been revealed. The movie will indeed be going by the name Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon had previously revealed several fake titles, along with real photos of the movie, on social media. It's not Phone Home. It's not Home-Wrecker. It's not Home Slice.

An official Spider-Man 3 logo with the No Way Home title was revealed by Marvel. Additionally, Tom Holland, who has been our Peter Parker since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War, starred in a brief announcement video with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Holland is seen walking out of director Jon Watts' office. He says he was given another fake title, wondering why the filmmaker keeps giving him incorrect information. Zendaya and Batalon then explain that he has a knack for spoiling things as they walk past a whiteboard with the official Spider-Man: No Way Home title written on it.

This title began trending on social media in the aftermath of the fake title reveals. A domain name had been registered, and journalist Lizo Mzimba suggested that "No Way Home" was, at least at one point, considered as the title. It turns out Disney and Sony ultimately decided that was the way to go with it.

Plot details for the movie remain tightly under wraps. However, the title may play into the story. We know that it will be picking up in the aftermath of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. At the end of the movie. Spidey is framed for killing Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson reveals his secret identity to the world. It seems Peter Parker may indeed have no safe way home with the mess he's going to be in.

It also could be a subtle hint to the Marvel multiverse. We know the movie will be exploring the concept, as Alfred Molina, who played Doc Ock in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, is set to reprise his role. Additionally, Jami Foxx, who starred as the villain Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will return as well. That means all three previous live-action versions of the franchise will intersect. Be that as it may, Tom Holland has stated multiple times that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who previously portrayed Spider-Man, are not in the movie, to the best of his knowledge. Despite that, rumors of Garfield and Maguire being involved have persisted online.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the sequel as well. It is said that Strange will be taking on a mentor role this time around, similar to Rober Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It is worth noting that Cumberbatch is also filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is being directed by Sam Raimi. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to hit theaters on December 17. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.