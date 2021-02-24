We may know the title for Spider-Man3. For real this time. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were trolled in a big, bad way recently when members of the cast, including Tom Holland Jacob Batalaon and Zendaya, shared several fakes Spider-Man 3 titles for the very real sequel that is due to hit theaters later this year. While neither Sony nor Disney has officially revealed the title, new evidence suggests that it may be No Way Home.

Different people like @TomHolland1996 revealing different Spider-Man 3 titles



Heard previously that official title was planned to be -



Spider-Man: No Way Home https://t.co/TD8o00WDXc — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) February 23, 2021

The possible Spider-Man 3 title began trending on Twitter today for several reasons. Primarily, people seem to like the title. It also happens that several domain names have been registered recently that suggest six possible titles for the upcoming MCU sequel. Based on the domain names, these titles would be Spider-Man: Home Alone, Spider-Man: Home Run, Spider-Man: Homesick, Spider-Man: Homeward Bound, Spider-Man: Home World and lastly, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A couple of those seem unlikely, with Home Alone and Homeward Bound being references to other classic movies. But a couple of them stand out and No Way Home has some additional evidence in its corner. Journalist Lizo Mzimba took to Twitter following the fake title fiasco to reveal the following.

"Different people like Tom Holland revealing different Spider-Man 3 titles. Heard previously that official title was planned to be Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Of note here is that Lizo Mzimba is suggesting that this was, at one point, going to be the title of the movie. The keyword in his tweet is "previously." If he's right, that means the studio decided on something else along the way. What we know for sure is that the pattern of having "Home" in the title will continue. Tom Holland's first solo outing as Peter Parker in the MCU was subtitled Homecoming, with 2019's sequel subtitled Far From Home.

Plot details for the movie are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. The cast did share some real photos along with the fake titles, though they weren't terribly revealing. We know that it will be picking up in the aftermath of the bombshell Far From Home ending, which saw Spider-Man framed for Mysterio's death, and his secret identity revealed to the world. It is also going to be opening up the Marvel Multiverse. Alfred Molin, who played Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, is returning, as is Jamiee Fox, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It is also heavily rumored that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to as their versions of Spider-Man/Peter Parker. Though Tom Holland has suggested that won't be the case.

Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange. He's said to be taking on a mentor role, as Iron Man had previously. Jon Watts, who directed the previous two entries in the franchise, is returning to the director's chair. Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters on December 17. This news comes to us via Domain Name Wire.