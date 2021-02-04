Spider-Man: Far From Home ended on a giant cliffhanger. The main villain Mysterio died, but not before he had outed Spider-Man's civilian identity as Peter Parker, and framed him for Mysterio's murder. Fans are wondering how the upcoming Spider-Man 3 will deal with the fallout of Mysterio's actions, and a new piece of promo material might give us some clues.

Sony runs a promotional account on Instagram where the fictional character of Peter's classmate Flash Thompson posts teasers and tidbits regarding Spider-Man 3. In a recent Insta story, the account posted a photo of the front of the in-universe newspaper the Daily Bugle, which sported a headline, "Where is Spider-Man?", with a picture of Peter Parker next to it.

The image serves to confirm that the public does indeed know the secret identity of Spider-Man now, and the entire incident of the identity reveal is not going to be retconned via magic, as has happened in Marvel Comics. From the rest of the article, it seems that Peter has gone underground, but Spider-Man continues to operate as a crime-fighter in some capacity.

The article also makes it clear that its sympathies lie with Mysterio, as do those of many of the general public. But there are also hints that at least some people continue to believe in Spidey's innocence.

This split public opinion may well set up the entry of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the franchise. Charlie Cox is said to be reprising his role as Matt, a criminal lawyer, for Spider-Man 3. Fans are speculating that a public court case to determine the extent of Spider-Man's crimes will prompt Peter to hire Matt as his personal lawyer.

Of course, the main event of the upcoming movie is going to be Peter's travels into alternate realities alongside Doctor Strange. This might mean that Peter will lose his court case, and jump into other worlds to avoid jail. Once he enters other parts of the multiverse, Spidey is set to meet different versions of Electro, Doctor Octopus, and possibly other Spider-Men as well.

But those travels into other realms are unlikely to be permanent. There are things back home that Peter needs to take care of. The most important among them might be the transformation of his friend Ned into the villain Hobgoblin, an event which has precedence in the comics, and which Sony's Instagram account also recently teased.

With so many plot threads being teased, the excitement over Spider-Man 3 continues to remain sky-high. The movie is also set to be a major step in Sony's plans to build their own Spider-Man Cinematic Universe, expanding on the characters and mythology from the comics. Hopefully, the movie will not be overwhelmed by too many subplots and will be another winning entry in the list of live-action appearances of the webbed wall-crawler.

Directed by Jon Watts, the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17. This news comes from Screen Rant.