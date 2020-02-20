Sony would like to continue their Spider-Man partnership with Marvel Studios. Spider-Man 3 is next on the list as it begins shooting this summer. The two rival studios struck a new deal last summer that would see the partnership end after the third installment and then another Marvel Cinematic Universe project with Tom Holland. After that, it was believed Holland will be working with Sony exclusively on all future Spider-Man projects. Tom Rothman and Alan Horn discussed the matter during a roundtable meeting.

Now, Sony Pictures Chairman, Tom Rothman says he would like the partnership to go on after Spider-Man 3. In the summer of 2019, it looked like the deal between Sony and Marvel Studios had soured. They were unable to reach an agreement, which meant that Tom Holland wasn't going to be in any future MCU movies going forward and that Kevin Feige wouldn't have any input on the Sony side of things. Fans were outraged and both studios took notice. Disney's Chief Creative Officer, Alan Horn, had this to say.

"The fanbase, which is important to all of us, seemed to really respond to what Tom [Rothman] and his folks had done before with our people, and they like it. They like the fact that the MCU and Kevin Feige were involved and we heard feedback out there that suggested joining forces once again was probably really a good idea."

Tom Rothman added, "I think this was a classic win, win, win," when talking about the deal. "I think it was a win for Sony, I think it was a win for Disney, and I think it was a win for the fans." When Rothman was asked about the deal extending past Spider-Man 3, he replied, "I hope so." Hopefully, Marvel Studios and Sony can find a way to keep things together after the current deal expires.

Spider-Man: Far From Home left off on a pretty big cliffhanger and fans could not imagine Sony moving forward on the sequel without the help of Marvel Studios. The first two installments are full of MCU references and characters, and it would be awfully strange to see the third movie go on without it, especially since Peter Parker will need all the help he can get after Mysterio framed him and revealed his identity to the world. The future is looking bright for Spider-Man fans again.

Tom Holland is one of the MCU's biggest stars and Spider-Man is one of the biggest superheroes on the planet. Sony's already teasing some pretty interesting places for Peter Parker to turn up next with Morbius and Venom 2. As to how this will all work out with the MCU, that remains to be a mystery, but with thoughts about keeping the partnership going, we could see some very cool crossovers in the near future. You can check out the roundtable discussion below, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter YouTube channel. The Sony and Marvel Studios comments begin at the 15-minute mark.