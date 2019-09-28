Details continue to leak out regarding the new deal between Disney and Sony that will see Spider-Man return to the MCU for Spider-Man 3 and another yet-to-be-named movie. One interesting detail that has just surfaced is that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is viewing this as an opportunity to wrap up Peter Parker's arc in the MCU. So, even if the door isn't necessarily closed on possible, further collaborations between the two studios in the future, it appears Feige is looking to potentially put a bow on things and move on.

According to a new report, even though Sony and Marvel Studios are both suggesting the scope of their deal could be extended again, Kevin Feige is "plotting an endgame that will wrap up Peter Parker's story in the MCU." It's suggested this could then open the door for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to appear in Sony's spin-off universe alongside movies such as Venom and Morbius. The real question is, why would Feige want to wrap things up with such a popular character when both sides have managed to come to terms for the future?

Much of this could have to do with the fact that the MCU is predicated on the idea that Kevin Feige and Co. can plan out arcs across multiple franchises years in advance. When the rug was unexpectedly pulled out following Spider-Man: Far From Home, it left several massive, unresolved story threads hanging that would have been problematic for both sides. It's entirely possible that Feige and Marvel Studios simply aren't willing to take that risk again. Instead, they can just wrap things up and move on.

Related: This Spider-Man 3 Fan Pitch May Be the Only Way to Go Without the MCU

The new deal was announced as a surprise to the delight of fans who had been expressing frustration over the split for several weeks. While full terms of the deal haven't been officially disclosed, it's said that Disney will be entitled to 25 percent of the profits from Spider-Man 3, whereas they had previously only been earning around 5 percent. Though, that means Disney will now be putting up 25 percent of the financing costs as well. Jon Watts, who directed both Homecoming and Far From Home, is in final negotiations to helm the third entry in the series.

Meanwhile, Sony has big plans of its own. They've got Venom 2 on deck, with Andy Serkis directing, and Morbius, starring Jared Leto, set to arrive next year. It was also recently revealed that they're developing a Madame Web movie, in addition to other projects centered on Kraven the Hunter and Black Cat, amongst others. Not to mention Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. The currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is set to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.