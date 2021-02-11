Despite Spider-Man 3 remaining a closely guarded secret, all roads are pointing quite firmly at the Marvel sequel exploring the multiverse and the comic book craziness that ensues. While fans wait to see exactly how this element factors into Spider-Man 3, it sounds like even starring in the movie itself isn't much help, with lead star Tom Holland claiming to be none the wiser.

"I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I'm eight weeks into shooting it."

This could mean that Spider-Man 3 is so utterly confusing thanks to the inclusion of the multiverse of madness that Holland, who kept his Uncharted hairstyle for the movie, has been left baffled by it, or it could simply be that Marvel have learnt their lesson from telling Holland too much. The actor has garnered something of an infamous reputation for spoiling things far too early, and thus his confusion may have come from being kept in the dark.

One thing Holland does claim to know however, is that previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be appearing in the sequel. The pair have been heavily rumored to be reprising their roles at alternate web-slingers in Spider-Man 3, but Holland has stated that this is not the case. "No, no, they will not be appearing in this film," Holland revealed. "Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making."

Of course, Tom Holland himself does admit that Marvel may be keeping it a secret from him, with the actor saying only recently that he had no idea whether Maguire and Garfield would be appearing or not; "Beats me, I don't know [if Maguire and Garifield are in the movie]. If they are, they haven't told me yet... That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like 'So that's who that tennis ball was!'"

No wonder he's so confused.

There is currently so much speculation surrounding the casting additions to Spider-Man 3 that so far it sounds like Holland's Peter Parker is going to get lost among a sea of villains and alternate webslingers. Holland himself has teased the sheer scope of the movie saying, "I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it... I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Following a series of delays due to the ongoing global situation, production on Spider-Man 3 is now well underway. While specific plot details remain under wraps, it has been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Spidey on his latest adventure, with the character set to take on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. While that may not be too surprising an addition, the Doctor Strange sequel is set to follow the Master of the Mystic Arts as he tackles the multiverse, events that will likely bleed over into Spider-Man 3.

After an MCU reshuffle, Spider-Man 3 is now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Esquire.