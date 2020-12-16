There was a time when Sony was bitterly criticized for taking Spider-Man away from the MCU. Now, that anger has turned to excitement as Sony has continued to unfold its plans regarding the future of the Webbed Wall-crawler. Amidst rumors of characters from older Spider-Man franchises and the MCU being a part of the upcoming Spider-Man 3, the Instagram handle ARTOFTIMETRAVEL has created a fan poster for the film that looks like every Marvel fanboys fevered dream.

In the poster, Tom Holland's Spider-Man takes center stage, and he is flanked by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Tom Hardy's Venom. The presence of a set of metal tentacles also hints at the arrival of Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and possibly the entire supervillain team of The Sinister Six. There is a distinct Avengers vibe to the artwork.

Of the various characters depicted in the fanart, Holland's Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are already confirmed for Spider-Man 3. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are said to be in final negotiations to appear in the film, along with Doctor Octopus actor Alfred Molina. Daredevil's presence is a bit more of a question mark, even though rumors have abounded for some time that he will be representing Spider-Man in a legal battle as Matt Murdock.

Finally, there is Venom, who went from being Spider-Man's enemy to an anti-hero in Sony's standalone film featuring Hardy. In one of his since-deleted Instagram posts, Hardy had dressed up as Spider-Man, igniting rumors that Holland's Spider-Man might be making a cameo in the Venom sequel. It would make just as much sense for Venom to show up in Spider-Man 3.

The big question that now remains is, would such a large cast of characters lead to a muddled film where half the runtime is devoted to introductions, or will all the new characters be reduced to brief cameo appearances? The answer lies in the treatment of Sony's animated feature Into the Spider-Verse, which featured a host of Spider-Men from different realities all coming together to save the day. The film was able to juggle the various Spider-People and give each character their moment to shine, and still tell an intimate story about Miles Morales' path to becoming Spider-Man.

The truth is, thanks to the Avengers movies, solo superhero films have largely become passe. Sony appears to be aware of that fact and is working on building its own cinematic universe consisting of characters from Spider-Man mythology. The main three characters that will be headlining this new franchise that we know of so far are Holland's Spider-Man, Hardy's Venom, and Jared Leto's Morbius. Other characters said to be joining the series soon include Black Cat, Kraven the Hunter, and Miles Morales. More and more, it is starting to look like exiting the MCU was the best thing that could have happened to Holland's Spider-Man. We also have a second poster to check out below that also brings chaos to the MCU in fun and exciting ways.