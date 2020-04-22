We might have to wait a little longer before seeing Tom Holland's return in Spider-Man 3. The actor is, or perhaps was, gearing up to play Peter Parker once more in the untitled sequel to last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, the ongoing production shutdown across virtually all movie and TV projects could get in the way of Sony and Marvel Studios' plans.

Tom Holland was recently a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The talk show host has been doing his show from home with remote guests during the quarantine. Holland was asked about the status of Spider-Man 3 and, though he admits he's not certain of what is going to happen, he admits there is a chance his next Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure could be pushed back. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm not too sure. I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. And we were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I'm unclear. But I don't know. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens. But I'm ready to play both. I mean I played Spider-Man enough, now I could play him tomorrow, so it's ready to go."

Sony's long-gestating Uncharted adaptation was just about to roll cameras on the first day when the shutdown happened. The plan was for Tom Holland to shoot that movie then head back to suit up as Spider-Man once more in July. Given that both projects are taking place at Sony, it will mostly be up to them as to how they want to handle it once filming can resume.

Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to arrive in theaters next summer and is part of the larger MCU. As we've seen in the past, release order can be very important with these movies. Depending on what is supposed to happen in this sequel, save for Peter Parker having to deal with the fallout from the end of Far From Home, it could be crucial for Marvel Studios to have this come out at a certain time. That might affect how Sony handles this project in relation to Uncharted.

For now, there are simply far too many unknowns. Everyone is pretty much stuck in a hurry up and wait situation. Jon Watts, who directed both previous solo Spider-Man installments, Homecoming and Far From Home, is returning to the helm. Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021, We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. For more with Tom Holland, feel free to check out the full interview from the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.