Fans may be waiting a little longer than expected before joining [Spider-Man} on another adventure, with a new report claiming that production on Spider-Man 3 has been delayed until winter of 2021. This means that filming will begin in either January or February next year, and while the delay is not too surprising, it is a far cry from the initial plan of a production start in July 2020. Production was then rumored to begin this month, but evidently that has not turned out to be the case.

Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled as a result of Black Widow being delayed several times with the movie now due for release on November 6. The plan is to now have Spider-Man 3 swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021, though whether this potential delay in production affects this remains to be seen.

Hardly anything is yet known about the plot of Spider-Man 3, but Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, and he'll be joined by Zendaya as MJ. Jacob Batalon will no doubt also be back as Peter's best friend and confidante Ned, alongside Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The movie is expected to follow on from the shocking finale of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home which saw Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man by everyone's favorite angry journalist, J. Jonah Jameson.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has discussed the third movie in the Spider-Man franchise, stating that it will focus more on Peter Parker and less on the rest of the MCU. "It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero. And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

The Spider-Man 3 schedule has had a big, ominous question mark hanging over it for some time, due in part to Sony also having Uncharted waiting in the wings. Star Tom Holland has stated previously that he would shoot the video game adaptation before moving onto Spider-Man. "Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year," Holland said in a video posted to social media. "Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks' worth of work."

Uncharted managed to get in one day of shooting before the world crisis shut everything down. It was reported in June that Sony planned to get Uncharted up and running again in July, but sadly there have been no updates since. Uncharted is being by Ruben Fleischer, whose previous credits include Zombieland: Double Tap and 30 Minutes or Less, with a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will serve as a prequel to the massively popular video game series, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan. Uncharted is due for release on 16 July 2021. This comes to us from The Direct.