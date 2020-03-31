Yet another major production has reportedly been put on hold for the time being. The currently untitled Spider-Man 3, which will see Tom Holland return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following last summer's Far From Home, is rumored to hit the pause button. It joins other major comic book movies such as The Batman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as big 2021 releases that have been affected by the shutdown brought on by current events.

According to a new report that is going over the wide-ranging implications of the Hollywood shutdown, it was revealed that Spider-Man 3 has also been put on hold for the time being. The plan had been to begin filming in July, which means Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios were undoubtedly in pre-production before the things escalated to where they are now. There is no word currently on how long the delay is expected to last, but the situation has been evolving rapidly and has proved to be unpredictable.

With movie theaters shut down all around the world and with productions on pause on both the TV and movie side of things, the entertainment industry is bleeding cash right now. A number of high-profile releases have had their release dates pushed back, including Mulan, Black Widow, F9, A Quiet Place: Part II and No Time to Die, amongst others. Sony recently pushed most of its major releases for the year, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius, to 2021, with Venom 2 being a notable exception. For now at least. Tom Holland's schedule could become an issue as the Uncharted movie was recently pushed back as well.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for Spider-Man 3 at this time. Jon Watts, who directed both Homecoming and Far From Home, is set to return to round out the trilogy. Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker, with Zendaya also returning as MJ. We know for sure it will be picking up with the major cliffhanger we were left with at the end of Far From Home, which saw Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's identity to the world, while also framing him for murder. There is no word yet on who may be the main villain. Chris McKenna penned the screenplay.

The difference with this delay is that the MCU is dependent on the release order. The movies all tie in with one another, to varying degrees. Depending on how this all shakes out, it could end up meaning larger changes for the larger MCU plans, especially with shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision also on the way. Fortunately, for now, Black Widow is the only movie that has had its release date pushed back. That shouldn't complicate things too much, especially since it's a prequel. As it stands, Spider-Man 3 is set to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news comes to us vi Sight and Sound Magazine.