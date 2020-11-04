Tom Holland is determined not to spoil anything from the upcoming Spider-Man 3, reaching into the past to get fans excited for the return of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The actor has shared a behind-the-scenes look at himself in the red and blue suit of the Marvel icon from the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, likely suggesting that the actor is getting ready to suit-up once again. Though that Instargam post was later deleted, it has been preserved for everyone's viewing pleasure elsewhere on the internet.

Thanks to the inclusion of Doctor Strange and the surprise return of Jamie Foxx as the villainous Electro, a role he played in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3 has emerged as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most intriguing projects. Lead star Tom Holland took to social media recently to reveal that he will be one of the first to see how all the pieces fit together having now received the script for the movie. "Hey, so I just got home, and I've just been delivered a package," he said via his Instagram. "That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script. And that script is Spider-Man 3."

Tom Holland has acquired something of a reputation for spoilers over the years, but thankfully the actor sounds like he has finally learned from his mistakes. "I'm not going to tell you anything about it because I've learned my lesson. I'm gonna read this now, and I can't wait," he added.

Jacob Batalon, who will be returning as Peter Parker's best friend Ned in Spider-Man 3, has also taken to social media to show himself reading the script, and while he didn't give anything specific away, the actor did show footage of himself reacting in complete and utter shock to something that occurs in the movie. Could it be a Tobey Maguire cameo? Nobody knows. Well, some people know but that doesn't sound as mysterious.

Next to nothing is yet known about the plot of Spider-Man 3, and, if Holland has really learned his lesson, we likely won't find out very much about it for some time. However, we do know that Holland is back as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, and he'll be joined by Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The movie is expected to follow on from the shocking finale of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home which saw Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man by everyone's favorite angry journalist, J. Jonah Jameson, a role that was reprised by J. K. Simmons.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is also being folded into proceedings, with the character set to take on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. With the Doctor Strange sequel set to follow the Master of the Mystic Arts tackling the multiverse, many have speculated that Spider-Man 3 will follow a similar path, and that the sequel will introduce the live action Spider-Verse, leading to all kinds of comic book craziness.

Production on Spider-Man 3 officially began earlier this month, with Holland recently arriving in Atlanta to begin filming. "We just landed in Atlanta. And uh...it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!" the actor said via social media. Now that Holland has arrived it's just a matter of time before principal photography gets underway.

Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled with Spider-Man 3 scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. Holland shared the image to his official Instagram story.