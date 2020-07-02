With several major productions having now gone back into production following a hiatus of several months, audiences are wondering when the rest of their beloved cinematic heroes will be returning to work. Well, one such hero is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, with the upcoming Spider-Man 3 reportedly hoping to start production in September. If this holds true, that begs the question, what is happeneing with Tom Holland's Uncharted movie?

Thanks to an updated Spider-Man 3 talent grid, we now know that a somewhat vague date of September 2020 is the target for production to begin, however, Sony does not yet have a specific date locked down yet due to the ongoing uncertainty of the current situation. So, whilst the plan is for cameras to start rolling, and Spidey to start web-slinging again in a few month's time, it is possible that this will not be the case.

Sony also has Uncharted waiting in the wings. The long-anticipated video game adaptation managed to get in one day of shooting before the world crisis shut everything down. It was reported in June that Sony planned to get Uncharted back up on its feet in July. There haven't been any updates since. The original plan was to have Uncharted finished before Tom Holland suited back up as Spider-Man. With the world crisis spiking in the U.S. over July 4th weekend, many states are back on lockdown. And the Hollywood production schedule has been thrown into disarray yet again. So it's anybody's guess what will become of Uncharted at the moment. Will it shoot first? Or will Sony now hold back and get Spider-Man going first?

Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled as a result of Black Widow being delayed to November 2020. Now, the plan is to have Spider-Man 3 swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. The movie was supposed to begin filming this month, ahead of a premiere in the summer of next year, but, of course, this did not go ahead.

Whether or not Spider-Man 3 keeps the November 2021 release date depends on a few factors, including whether or not production begins sooner rather than later. With each month that passes, the tighter the schedule becomes, making it more likely that there will be another adjustment to the MCU release schedule.

Not much is yet known about Spider-Man 3, but Tom Holland will of course be back as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, and he'll be joined by Zendaya as MJ. Jacob Batalon will no doubt also be back as Peter's best friend and confidante Ned, alongside Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

In the meantime, there are also several Spider-Man related movies on the cinematic horizon, which have sadly suffered their own delays. The upcoming Morbius is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2021, delayed from an original July 2020 release date due to current circumstances. Following Jared Leto's Biochemist Michael Morbius, the movie finds Morbius attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease. When his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. The movie is being directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson alongside Leto.

Alongside Morbius, there is also the much-anticipated Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, brings back Woody Harrelson as the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady, who appeared in a Venom post-credits scene. Kasady obtains his own symbiote, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.