Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has now landed in Atlanta and is ready to once again don the red and blue spandex for filming on Spider-Man 3. Holland took to social media to share a video of himself having just landed, with the actor raring to on the MCU sequel.

"We just landed in Atlanta. And uh...it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!"

Production on Spider-Man 3 officially began earlier this month, but now that Holland has arrived it's just a matter of time before principal photography gets underway, and we are no doubt treated to set images that we can all go through with a fine-tooth comb looking for clues regarding the direction of the Marvel movie. Tom Holland had previously been filming the Uncharted movie, another project for Sony, but with the actor now finished as Nathan Drake, he is clearly now ready to once again take on his duties as a superhero.

Holland's co-star Jacob Batalon, who will once again play Peter Parker's best friend Ned, was captured separately earlier in the day at the airport, also arriving for principal photography.

Despite early previous reports indicating that Spider-Man 3 would not begin filming until next year, Marvel Studios and Sony have gotten to work much quicker on the upcoming comic book sequel than previously thought. Filming on the sequel is reportedly being hidden under the production title "Serenity Now," with notices having been spotted all around New York City, where some filming for the movie has already been taking place.

Not much is yet known about the plot of Spider-Man 3, and sadly Holland fails to live up to his reputation in the video, leaving things very much unspoiled, but we do know that the actor will be back as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, and he'll be joined by Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend and confidante Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The movie is expected to follow on from the shocking finale of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home which saw Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man by everyone's favorite angry journalist, J. Jonah Jameson, played by J. K. Simmons.

A few intriguing details have recently surfaced though, including the fact that Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a revelation that shocked absolutely everybody. Foxx has confirmed his comeback via a now-deleted social media post saying, "can't wait for y'all to check this new one. And I won't be blue in this one. But a thousand percent badass!!! #swipeleft." It is unknown how exactly he will fit into proceedings, but the character's return has many fans wondering whether Spider-Man 3 will be opening up the possibilities of a cinematic multiverse.

Something that has led more validity to this idea is the return of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, with the actor set to reprise the role of the Sorcerer Supreme and step into the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.

Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled with Spider-Man 3 scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. Holland shared the video of his arrival in Atlanta via his Instagram Stories.