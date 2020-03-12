Despite last year's scare that made it look like Spider-Man was going to be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney and Sony managed to work out a deal for the future, and that future begins very soon. Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man 3 is indeed set to begin filming this July in Atlanta, Georgia. While the actor can't share much in the way of details yet, he's willing to share his general excitement, while also confirming that Zendaya will be back as M.J.

Tom Holland has been busy promoting his latest movie, Pixar's Onward, which hit theaters last weekend. During a recent interview, he was asked about the status of Spider-Man 3, which still doesn't have an official title. Holland first exclaimed that the sequel will be "absolutely insane" before reaffirmed what had been reported previously about the movie's production start, while also commenting on his possible future appearances in other MCU entries. Here's what Holland had to say when asked if there will be a third Spider-Man movie and if he'll be appearing in any future MCU movies.

"Yes is the answer to that question. I'm super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta. As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I'm not sure as to what they want me to do... Zendaya will most definitely be in the film. As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I'm not too sure what it will be."

When we last left our hero at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Tom, Peter Parker and M.J. had happily kicked off their romance following the chaotic events caused by Mysterio. However, Mysterio had one last trick up his sleeve as the villain revealed Spider-Man's secret identity to the world. That made for one of the biggest cliffhangers in MCU history, which this movie will be tasked with resolving. So it makes every bit of sense for M.J. to return.

Beyond that, very little has been revealed in terms of specifics. There is no word yet on who the main villain is going to be. Jon Watts, who directed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, is returning to helm the sequel. As far as other MCU movies go, the contract Sony and Disney worked out reportedly accounts for at least one future installment that has yet to be determined.

Spidey had a big year in 2019, as the character appeared in Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.8 billion worldwide. Far From Home, meanwhile, became Sony's biggest release ever, with $1.13 billion. Tom Holland is keeping exceptionally busy, as he's about to start filming the long-gestating Uncharted movie later this month, before moving onto his next Marvel flick. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. This news comes to us via Inquirer.net.