The superhero movies release calendar continues to be in a state of flux. The MCU's Spider-Man 3 has now had its release delayed by roughly a month from the previously planned Nov. 5, 2021 slot. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters Dec. 17, 2021, taking the spot left vacant by Avatar 2, which will now debut a full year later on Dec. 16, 2022.

The third Spider-Man movie has already had its release date pushed back once, and the new delay is only part of the domestic release calendar, leaving its international release in question. This signals that Hollywood studios are continuing to adopt a 'wait and see' approach to planning new releases, and it is likely that the release calendar will get reshuffled a few more times until the world gets a better handle on the current global emergency.

A video was recently shared on Reddit from the Patreon account of Spider-Man actor Tom Holland's father, where the actor spoke about the projects he was currently filming for, and mentioned Spider-Man 3 would complete production work in February of next year.

Rumors regarding the next Spider-Man movie have been circulating around the superhero fandom ever since the last Spidey movie hit theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Peter Parker's secret identity revealed to the world, and Spider-Man being wanted for the alleged murder of Mysterio.

The storyline was imbued with lots of additional real-life drama after Disney and Sony began a lengthy legal battle over the rights to the Spider-Man mythology. The tussle divided fandom into those who wanted Spider-Man to stay in the MCU and those who wanted him to focus on his own franchise, and was finally resolved when the two studio giants decided to go halfsies, meaning Sony gets to add the webbed wall-crawler to their fledgling cinematic universe known as SPUMC (Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters), while allowing the character to continue to appear in future MCU films.

What this means for the next Spider-Man film is that Peter Parker will finally be able to interact with many iconic characters from the supporting cast of Spider-Man comics, who had been previously barred from appearing in his movies under the MCU.

First on the list is everyone's favorite alien symbiote Venom, who is getting his second solo movie, and whose lead actor Tom Hardy has teased a cameo by Holland confirming the fact that Spider-Man is now a part of that universe. There is also a rumor that the studio wants to set up Peter Parker's love interest M.J. in the new movies, played by Zendaya, as the superhero Firestar.

So Spider-Man 3 may very well contain appearances by Venom, Firestar, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, Black Cat, and the Sinister Six lead by Michael Keaton's Vulture. All in all, there's a lot there for fans to look forward to, when the movie hopefully swings into theaters at the end of next year instead of getting postponed yet again. This news comes from Variety.