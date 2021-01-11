There is currently so much speculation surrounding the casting addition to Marvel sequel Spider-Man 3 that so far it sounds like Tom Holland's Peter Parker is going to get lost among a sea of villains and alternate webslingers. With rumors abound that the movie will tackle the multiverse and that the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with other key players from previous Spider-Man outings, will be joining proceedings, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has now addressed the accuracy of the ongoing gossip.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

While Kevin Feige neither confirms nor denies any of the current speculation, he does at least tease that some of the reports floating around the internet could come very close to the mark. As for the idea of the multiverse and its introduction to live-action and the MCU, Feige does near-enough confirm that this is indeed the plan moving forward.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that. It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

The multiverse was first mentioned in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, though it turned out to be part the villainous ruse carried out by Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. Since then, fans have been wondering whether it would ever come real, and, no doubt thanks to the success of Oscar winning animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it sounds like Spider-Man 3 will be the movie to do so alongside Doctor Strange 2.

As for the official title of the third Spider-Man movie to star Tom Holland under the direction of Jon Watts, Feige refuses to spill just yet. "It's not Spider-Man 3," is sadly all that he will reveal for now. With Parker exploring the multiverse, perhaps Spider-Man: Which One's My Home? would be appropriate.

Following a series of delays due to the ongoing global situation, production on Spider-Man 3 is now well underway. While specific plot details remain under wraps, it has been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Spidey on his latest adventure, with the character set to take on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. While that may not be too surprising an addition, the Doctor Strange sequel is set to follow the Master of the Mystic Arts as he tackles the multiverse, events that will likely bleed over into Spider-Man 3, continuing the same theme and ultimately leading to all kinds of comic book craziness.

Depending on which theories and rumors turn out to be true, Spider-Man 3 could see the return of prior franchise villains such as Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx's Electro, as well as various alternate Spider-Men.

Unfortunately, it will be some time before we see how all the pieces fit together. Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled with Spider-Man 3 now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. The comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.