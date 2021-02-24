Spider-Man is easily one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, and all of his movies have been highly anticipated by fans the world over. Tom Holland is currently filming the third entry in his solo Spider-Man movie series, with the official MCU title announced today as No Way Home. In an interview with Collider, the actor revealed that the script for the upcoming film is in a state of flux, with certain elements yet to be figured out.

"Well, unfortunately I had to read [the script] in sections because there is an element of figuring it out as we go on this one, as there is with most of these big movies, but it is fantastic. It's easily the most ambitious standalone superhero film I've ever been a part of. It's incredibly exciting, it's funny, it's emotional, it's everything that you'd want in a superhero film. I'm loving it. I mean I've loved all of them, but I've never had as much fun as I have on this one. Being with Jacob [Batalon] and Zendaya again, being with Jon Watts again, with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and all those guys, it's just like a family. We're having a great time and we're really, really making something very special."

The fact that parts of the script are still being developed leads to some interesting conclusions. The biggest rumor surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is that it is set to introduce Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate-universe versions of Spider-Man, who help Holland's Spider-Man in the upcoming film. The rumors grew to the point that both Garfield and Maguire were said to be locked in negotiations with the studio regarding their cameos. But then, just a few days ago, Holland appeared to definitively negate the rumors in an interview, stating that the previous two Spider-Man actors are not a part of the shoot for Spider-Man 3.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making."

While Tom Holland seemed quite confident in his statement, it could be that some future version of the script will indeed feature Maguire and Garfield, once their negotiations with the studio are completed. After all, a similar thing happened in Captain America: Civil War.

For a long time, it was not certain whether Spider-Man would be able to be a part of that movie, so the script was written in such a manner as to be able to add in the webbed wall-crawler at a later date if Marvel Studios was successful in securing the rights to him, which fortunately did end up happening. For now, there is still hope that the studio will be similarly successful with regard to Maguire and Garfield.

Directed by Jon Watts, the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17. This news comes from Collider.