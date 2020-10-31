Spider-Man 3 star Jacob Batalon posted a video of himself reading the sequel's script and he is shocked by what he read. There are already a few surprises from the highly anticipated movie that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans already know about, like Jamie Foxx returning as Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the Doctor Strange role. However, whatever Batalon just read seems like something even bigger than the casting of Foxx and Cumberbatch. There are NO SPOILERS for Spider-Man 3 below.

So, what exactly did Jacob Batalon just read in the Spider-Man 3 script that left him speechless? That could be any number of things, but there has been a lot of speculation about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making an appearance, though that has not been officially confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios or Sony. Even Tom Holland, who just recently read the script, isn't giving in spoilers away this time around. It appears the young actor has learned from his past experiences with ruining MCU movies for fans.

While Jacob Batalon could be surprised by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making appearances in Spider-Man 3, he could also have just read about his Ned Leeds character becoming Hobgoblin. Batalon has expressed interest in seeing that specific comic storyline come to life on the big screen numerous times over the years. Adding more fuel to the Hobgoblin rumors is the fact that the young actor hit the gym over the last several months and dropped a substantial amount of weight to prepare for the sequel.

For now, Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland are keeping their lips sealed when it comes to the secrets of Spider-Man 3. We last saw Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home after Mysterio framed and exposed him, which means he'll more than likely have to go into hiding for a little while. As for how Jamie Foxx's Electro will fit into the mix, that is unclear at the moment, but Batalon is extremely excited to be able to work with the actor. "I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," Batalon recently said.

Spider-Man 3 could introduce the live-action Spider-Verse on big screen, which is something that Sony has been hinting at doing for a long time now. It has been rumored that the studio wants to have their own versions of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and getting a live-action Spider-Verse together is one way of accomplishing that with one of the most famous comic book characters of all time. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what all the fuss is about, unless Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon end up accidentally leaking info. The reaction video was originally posted on Jacob Batalon's Instagram Stories, but it has since expired. You can check out a screen grab above.