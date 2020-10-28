Spider-Man 3 has recently emerged as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most intriguing projects thanks to the inclusion of both Doctor Strange and the return of Jamie Foxx as the villainous, Electro. Well, one person who is about to find out how all the pieces fit together is star Tom Holland, who took to social media to reveal that he has now received the script.

"Hey, so I just got home, and I've just been delivered a package. That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script. And that script is Spider-Man 3."

Thankfully, Holland sounds like he has finally learned from his mistakes and vowed not to reveal any spoilers.

"I'm not going to tell you anything about it because I've learned my lesson. I'm gonna read this now, and I can't wait."

Tom Holland has garnered something of a reputation for divulging details about upcoming movies with reckless abandon. There have been several instances where Holland has accidentally let narrative details slip, including unannounced titles and other such titbits, with Holland's loose tongue having now become infamous, especially considering Marvel's preference to keep things close to the chest.

While Holland has learned not to spoil, the actor has apparently failed to learn how to hold onto things properly, as, while talking about the iPad, he does something off-camera that results in a cracking sound and Holland exclaiming, "I just broke this iPad!" Oh dear.

Production on Spider-Man 3 officially began earlier this month, with Holland recently arriving in Atlanta to begin filming. "We just landed in Atlanta. And uh...it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!" the actor said via social media. Now that Holland has arrived it's just a matter of time before principal photography gets underway. Holland had previously been filming the Uncharted movie, another project for Sony, but with the actor now finished as Nathan Drake, he is clearly now ready to once again don the red and blue spandex of Spider-Man.

Not much is yet known about the plot of Spider-Man 3, and, if Holland has really learned his lesson, we likely won't find out anything concrete for some time. However, we do know that Holland is back as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, and he'll be joined by Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend and confidante Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The movie is expected to follow on from the shocking finale of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home which saw Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man by everyone's favorite angry journalist, J. Jonah Jameson, played by J. K. Simmons.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is also being folded into proceedings, with the character set to take on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.

Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled with Spider-Man 3 scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. Holland shared this video via his Instagram Stories.