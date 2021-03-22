Despite denials from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to actor Tom Holland, rumors continue to persist that The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield will appear in upcoming MCU sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, this new information is unlikely to slow those rumors down, as William Spencer, Andrew Garfield's stunt double who featured in both The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has now been spotted on set alongside Holland's stunt double, Greg Townley.

In a social media post that has now been deleted (adding even more weight to the rumors), Spencer confirmed he was working alongside Townley, Tom Holland's stunt double for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and while they could be providing their stunt expertise on another project entirely, that would be a coincidence of such epic proportions it would rival the finale of Avengers: Endgame.

It's also possible that Spencer is the stunt double for another actor entirely in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but deleting the post certainly suggests that he has let something slip that he was not supposed to, and that Andrew Garfield's iteration of Peter Parker will indeed make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Following a series of delays due to the ongoing global situation, production on Spider-Man: No Way Home is now well underway, and while specific plot details remain under wraps, it has since been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Holland's Peter Parker on his latest adventure. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the movie looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and throwing Parker and his chums into the multiverse, with the newly revealed title adding ever more weight to that theory.

Along with the idea of Andrew Garfield and possibly even Tobey Maguire joining the madness, rumors have been circulating for some time that Spider-Man: No Way Home will introduce various villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, with the likes of Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe all rumored to be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus, Electro and The Green Goblin respectively.

As for Garfield, the actor himself was recently spotted in Atlanta, where the Marvel sequel has been filming. It's worth noting however that Tom Holland, who will reprise the role of Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man in No Way Home has denied that Garfield will feature saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they [Marvel] haven't told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could've kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys." Of course, with Holland's well known bad habit of dropping spoilers way ahead of time, is it possible that Marvel have in fact kept this from their leading man?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was originally set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has been reshuffled, with Spider-Man: No Way Home now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. While the original post has now been deleted, you can see it courtesy of Twitter user Simon Moore.