Spider-Man 3 is going to be a festive superhero movie, as a set photo suggests the upcoming sequel will be set around Christmastime. Posted to Instagram by Atlanta Filming, an image provides a look at the Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop that will be featured in Spider-Man 3. Some of the artwork drawn on the frosted windows of the establishment includes a mug of cocoa, a Christmas tree, a holiday wreath, and the phrase, "Merry Christmas."

This doesn't mean Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will be able to stick around and enjoy the holiday festivities. While plot details are being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange in the sequel, likely to introduce the rumored live-action spider-verse. Supervillains established in alternate Spider-Man realities will also appear, including Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. How all of this unfolds remains to be seen, but it sounds like the holiday shopping will have to wait with much bigger concerns for Peter to worry about.

Spider-Man 3, which is not yet officially titled and also referred to as Homecoming 3, will also bring back Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Other Marvel stars are rumored to appear, but these have not yet been officially confirmed. That includes Charlie Cox as Daredevil with recent reports that he has already filmed his appearance in the movie. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst are also rumored to return as Peter Parker and Mary Jane from the original Spider-Man movies, as are Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige didn't say specifically which rumors were correct and which ones were off the mark, but he did tease in a recent interview that at least some of the reports were accurate. "I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," Feige told ComicBook.com. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

After debuting as the character in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland starred in his first solo movie in 2017 with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. He returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, released in 2019. Both movies were tremendously successful at the box office, and it was only natural for a third movie to follow. Reaching three solo movies will put Holland on par with Maguire, who led his own Spider-Man trilogy, and there's a good chance he'll be the first actor to make it to four movies.

Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, will return direct the third installment. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script. The movie is scheduled to release on Dec. 17, 2021, which is perfect for its rumored Christmastime setting. The image taken from the Spider-Man 3 set was posted by Atlanta Filming on Instagram.