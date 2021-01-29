It looks like Spider-Man 3 could be bringing a comic book fan-favorite villain to the big screen. The long awaited sequel is currently filming in Atlanta, where Marvel Studios likes to shoot a lot of their projects. In a recent interview, Zendaya revealed that there was still a lot of work left to be done on the movie. "These things go by so fast. We still have a lot left to do," Zendaya said. "It's like running from aliens and things you can't see. Part of that is kind of fun. A lot of what we do is escapism, just being able to play a teenager again."

In a newly leaked image from the Spider-Man 3 set features a truck with a recognizable acronym on it. While the truck doesn't stick out too much on its own, it has F.E.A.S.T. stamped on the side of it, which just happens to be the name of the organization that is run by Martin Li. Li is probably best-known as the supervillain Mister Negative from the comics.

F.E.A.S.T. stands for Food, Emergency, Aid, Shelter, and Training. It is a homeless shelter where May Parker and Miles Morales have volunteered in Marvel history. Could this be setting up a connection to the live-action Spider-Verse? That is unclear at the moment, but Mister Negative is one of the bigger modern villains from the comics that fans have gravitated towards. Previous Spider-Man 3 set images have teased a Christmas setting, which is also a time for non-profit organizations like F.E.A.S.T. to come into play.

Obviously, Marvel Studios and Sony are keeping everything about Spider-Man 3 under wraps. The F.E.A.S.T. truck could end up just being an Easter Egg for the comic book readers. Or, it could set up the introduction of Mister Negative. It's just unclear at the moment if the sequel will really go in and add another character in a movie that is already filled to the brim with fan-favorites. It's also important to note that Mister Negative is an antagonist in Marvel's Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, so even newer fans are well aware of who the villain is, thanks to the massive success of the video game.

Spider-Man 3 is directed by Jon Watts and does not currently have an official title. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been speculating about that a lot lately. Home is almost guaranteed to be in the title after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Most fans are under the assumption that title will revolve around the holidays, which could see something like Spider-Man: Home for Christmas end up as the final title. The untitled sequel stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 17th, though that could change at any moment. The set image was first discovered on Reddit