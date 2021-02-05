Willem Dafoe was allegedly spotted on the set of Spider-Man 3. It had been reported back in December 2020 that Dafoe and Thomas Haden Church were in talks with the studio to return, though it was never confirmed. There are a lot of rumors swirling around the highly anticipated sequel, which many comic book fans will set up the live-action Spider-Verse. In a recent interview, Tom Holland teased what fans can expect by stating, "I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

According to sources, Willem Dafoe was seen on the Spider-Man 3 set this week. Thomas Haden Church has not been seen in the area, though people will more than likely be keeping a close eye out right now. In the previous Sony Spider-Man movies, Dafoe played Green Goblin, while Church played Sandman. Jamie Foxx confirmed that he was returning as Electro in the sequel, and it has been confirmed that Alfred Molina will return as Dr. Octopus. Foxx later deleted his social media post celebrating his casting.

Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, aka Norman Osborn died in the first Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie, though Dafoe came back throughout to haunt James Franco's Harry Osborn. So, there will be a lot of questions as to how the villain could be back for Spider-Man 3, which isn't even taking into account that the character technically doesn't exist in the world of Tom Holland's Peter Parker. There is a lot of explaining that will have to be done, but it seems that Marvel Studios and Sony have it all worked out.

With all of these older villains coming out of the woodwork for Spider-Man 3, attention has turned to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who both played Peter Parker for Sony, returning too. Rumors have been going around for months, though nothing is close to being official. When recently asked about Garfield and Maguire returning, Tom Holland said, "Beats me, I don't know [if Maguire and Garfield are in the movie]. If they are, they haven't told me yet... That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like 'So that's who that tennis ball was!'"

Tom Holland used to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe start fans could depend on for spoiling something big. However, it seems those days are behind the young actor, who was warned repeatedly about his loose lips by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Holland could very well have learned to lie about Marvel secrets in the past handful of years, which is likely a big relief for the studio. With all of these returning actors, it would be hard not to include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in some capacity, so we'll just have to wait and see what ends up happening. The Geeks Worldwide were the first to reveal that Willem Dafoe was spotted on the Spider-Man 3 set.