Could we finally be seeing The Sinister Six on the big screen in Spider-Man 3? That may very well be the case, if producer Amy Pascal is to be believed. Spider-Man: Far From Home recently made its way to home video and fans are picking apart the special features. On one of the featurettes, Pascal, who is one of the leading producers on the Sony side of the franchise, acknowledged that the pieces are in place for this villain team to be brought to fruition. Will that happen in Spider-Man 3? That depends on how much one wants to read into her comments. Here's what she had to say.

"These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six. There may be something that happens with that."

For those who may not be familiar, in the pages of Marvel Comics, The Sinister Six are a group of Spider-Man's greatest foes who band together with the singular mission of doing what none of them could manage to do alone; take down the webslinger. The group first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 way back in 1964 and has been a fixture for Spidey ever since. The group has shifted a lot, with the roster changing all of the time, but the general idea remains the same.

With that in mind, we can read a bit further into Amy Pascal's comments. First, let's look at our possible roster. So far, we've got Vulture (Michael Keaton), Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), Scorpion (Michael Mando) and Tinkerer (Michael Chernus), who were all introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spider-Man: Far From Home brought us Mysterio, as portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal. Whether or not he's actually out of the picture for good remains up for debate. That aside, we've got the makings of a potential Sinister Six lineup there, no doubt.

Now, as for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, when last we left our hero, he was outed by Mysterio publically, via The Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson, on live TV. So the entire world knows his identity, which will surely be the main plot thread we're set to follow in Spider-Man 3 which, thanks to the new deal between Sony and Disney regarding the future of the franchise, will still take place within the confines of the MCU. That said, given the implications of the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credit scene, it could feel like an awful lot to also bring in The Sinister Six.

It's also worth mentioning that Sony had been developing a Sinister Six movie, that wouldn't feature Spider-Man in it, to be directed by Drew Goddard. Both Goddard and Pascal have expressed interest in the idea recently (ish) but there is no word on whether or not the project will move forward. Whatever the case, this seems to be very much on the table in the future, be it in Spider-Man 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021, or maybe even in the yet-to-be-revealed MCU movie that Tom Holland will also appear in as part of the new deal. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.