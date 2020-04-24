Sony has officially pushed back the Spider-Man 3 release date. Additionally, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 was also pushed back, while Uncharted was moved up. It appears that Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will work on the long-awaited video game adaptation before Holland suits up as Peter Parker again. Uncharted had briefly started production before getting shut down for obvious reasons. It appears that Spider-Man 3 will not begin production this summer like originally planned, though that seemed inevitable.

Spider-Man 3 was originally going to hit theaters in July 2021, but it will now open on November 5th, 2021. With the release date shift, it would seem that the fall or early 2021 will be when production will take place. As for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, it has gone to October 7th, 2022 from its original April 2022 release. The animated project may see the new release date as some good news since they are spending a lot of time to perfect the groundbreaking animation from the first installment.

Tom Holland was just asked about the Spider-Man 3 production going on as planned this summer and revealed that he did not know. With most production news, everything changes by the minute. One thing is certain, and that's the fact that movie theaters won't be opening any time soon. All of the summer blockbusters have vacated their original release dates in favor of the winter, save for a few titles including Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. For now, those may be the only major releases hitting theaters in the coming months.

As for Uncharted, the long-awaited video game adaptation will now open in July 2021 instead of October 2021. This bodes well for the project, which many fans have deemed to be cursed over the years. Sony is clearly setting the Tom Holland-starring movie as a major priority after years in development hell. At one point, Mark Wahlberg was set to play the main character, but too much time had gone by and he was no longer the right person for the job. This should make some fans pretty happy, while angering some Marvel fans who are anxious to see Holland back as Peter Parker as soon as possible.

Even though Sony has issued these new release dates for Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, that doesn't mean that they'll stick. It's unclear at the moment when Hollywood will be able to start shooting movies and TV shows again, though it seems that the fall is a time that must studios are hoping for. There are no guarantees and these release dates could all end up getting shifted again at some point down the line. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks and months. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Spider-Man 3 news.