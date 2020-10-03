Jamie Foxx caused a sensation in the Spider-Man fandom recently when it was announced that he would be featured as the supervillain Electro in Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie. But that may just be the tip of the iceberg since the actor has also hinted at the arrival of a live-action Spider-Verse movie featuring Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and a third actor all playing different versions of Spider-Man.

Foxx posted this on his Insta pic.twitter.com/ngaCQ0t7Is — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2020

In a post on Instagram, Foxx shared a fan-created poster from digital artist n.o.v.a.official in which three different versions of Spider-Man can be seen standing together, while the face of Electro looms over them in the distance. Two of the Spider-Men resemble Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's version of the character, while the third Spider-Man could be Tobey Maguire or a live-action Miles Morales.

Jamie Foxx took down the post soon afterward, but fans managed to capture a screenshot, and the rumor mills have been buzzing ever since. The massive success of the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has confirmed that fans would love to watch multiple Spider-Men interacting with each other and banding together to save the day.

Then there is the fact that both the MCU and DCEU are in a neck-and-neck race to introduce the concept of the multiverse into their franchises, in which multiple actors can play the same character from different universes that all belong to the same large multiverse. DC has already announced that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will both feature in the upcoming solo Flash movie as different versions of Batman.

If MCU wants to keep up with such a major casting coup from their competition, what better way to do so than to take their most popular hero Spider-Man, and give the audience three versions of the character in a single movie? Fans who grew up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man would come out in droves to watch such a film.

Of course, Foxx's post should not be taken as an official confirmation. It could be that he just liked the way the fan art depicted Electro. Still, the multiverse is coming to the MCU soon with the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It would be quite a waste if Disney fails to capitalize on the potential of that premise of bringing together characters from previous movies for some major fan nostalgia.

We have already seen one instance of the Mouse Empire using that strategy in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where J.K. Simmons reprised his role as irascible newsman J. Jonah Jameson from the Sam Raimi films. Simmons played a new version of the character in Far From Home, and Foxx has also confirmed that he will be playing a new version of Electro in the upcoming film.

All in all, the next Spider-Man movie is shaping up to the most exciting one in the series yet and will be a major step towards establishing a separate Spider-Man Cinematic Universe under Sony.