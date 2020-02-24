Tom Holland knows all of the biggest Spider-Man 3 secrets. The actor recently revealed that he took part in a big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony, which is where he learned of Peter Parker's fate. After being left with such a crazy cliffhanger at the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are desperate to know how everything works out for the character. Mysterio framed Parker and then revealed his identity to the whole world, while also introducing J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson to the MCU.

While being interviewed on the red carpet at the Onward premiere, Tom Holland was asked about Spider-Man 3. He was also asked about the involvement of the Sinister Six. The entire time the question is being asked, Holland has a pretty good grin on his face as he thinks about his answer. He had this to say.

"I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks [ago], and I know all the secrets. But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore."

MCU fans are probably hoping that Tom Holland will spoil Spider-Man 3. The young actor has quite the history of blowing things for the fans over the years, including ruining Infinity War before a premiere screening in front of a massive audience. However, it seems that he has learned his lesson about spoiling things after a few stern talks with Marvel Studios. Hulk star Mark Ruffalo has had similar conversations with the studio after spoiling things for fans too.

Tom Holland is very much looking forward to Spider-Man 3, which goes into production this summer and continues the unprecedented relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios. However, it almost didn't come to that. Last summer, the two studios could not come to an agreement, and it looked like all hope was lost. Holland and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted that the relationship had ran its course and that Sony would take over sole ownership of Spider-Man. MCU fans were devastated to know that Holland's Peter Parker wasn't going to be in the MCU anymore and that Marvel wouldn't have anything to do with Spider-Man 3.

Thankfully, the studios were able to come to an agreement after a huge backlash from MCU fans and a personal call Tom Holland made to Disney's Bob Iger. So, Holland is just as excited as the fans are to know that everything is back to normal. Sony even hopes that the relationship with Disney continues after the release of Spider-Man 3, which sounds promising. Sony is doing a lot with their Marvel properties and Peter Parker is at the center of it all, so it's going to be very interesting to see where this all goes next. For now, MCU fans are going to be waiting for Holland to spoil everything. You can watch the interview with Tom Holland below, thanks to the HeyUGuys YouTube channel.