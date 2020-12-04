For months now, fans have been speculating that Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3, which will be produced by Sony, might set up a new live-action Spider-Verse with previous Spider-Man actors joining Holland in a massive adventure that spans multiple realities. Now, Sony has added weight to those rumors. A video published by Sony Channel Latin America teases the arrival of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3. The video has since been made private on YouTube, but here's a rough translation of the message it features.

"Who is your favorite Spider-Man? You don't have to choose - in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen. In Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone - yes - the three Peter Parkers saving the world together."

Now, keep in mind that the official Sony Channel Latinoamérica website does not link to the YouTube channel where the video appears, but their official and verified Twitter account does. That means the news regarding Spider-Man 3 should not be taken as an official announcement just yet.

What we do already know is that Jamie Foxx, who starred opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, is confirmed to be reprising the role of Electro in Spider-Man 3. We also know that Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in the Spider-Man movies featuring Tobey Maguire, is also rumored to be negotiating a role in Spider-Man 3.

So it seems Sony is very keen to associate their upcoming Spider-Man movie with past versions of the character. We also know Doctor Strange will be featured in the movie as a mentor to Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Since Strange is set to explore the multiverse in his next solo movie, it is highly likely that his job in Spider-Man 3 will be to prepare Holland's Spidey for some inter-universal adventures which will bring him into contact with previous live-action Spider-Men.

If Sony does go ahead with creating a live-action Spider-Verse, it will be a truly spectacular way to kick off their new slate of Spider-Man movies. After all, many fans are still angry that Sony wrenched Spidey away from his home in the MCU to start a separate franchise. What better way to welcome Holland's Spider-Man into his new, separate series than by teaming him up with Garfield and Maguire?

The other major question at this point is whether a fourth Spider-Man will be joining the other three, in the shape of a live-action Miles Morales? Considering the popularity of his recent video-game, and Into the Spider-Verse, now certainly seems the right time to introduce the live-action version of the character to viewers. With so many major Spider-Men coming together on the big screen, fans will actually be glad to have Spidey heading his own franchise instead of sharing one with the rest of the heroes of the MCU.

Directed by Jon Watts, the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.