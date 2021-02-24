Spiderman star Tom Holland, and his FoS [Friends of Spiderman], Ned aka Jacob Batalaon and MJ aka Zendaya today posted three different stills from the third installment of MCU's Spiderman. But that's not it; the cast members took a dig at the fan speculations and revealed the title(s) for Spider-Man 3. But probably, it's just a joke.

The three titles Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob revealed are Spiderman: Phone Home, Spiderman: Home Slice, Spiderman: Home Wrecker respectively. Spiderman 3 is currently shooting in Atlanta and is supposed to hit theatres later this year, if all is right.

The film is Holland's third solo stint at the web-crawler within the MCU, which has already gained much hype due to the casting confirmations. The film will see the return of villains from past Spiderman Franchises with Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro, while Alfred Molina joins in as Dr. Octopus. The film will also star Benedict Cumberbatch, reprising his role as Doctor Stephen Strange from previous MCU films. The three first look pictures revealed by the star cast slightly hints at Strange's presence in the film as the characters in the pictures seem to be in a sanctum sanctorum.

The first look also reveals the new look of Jacob batalon's Ned, who lost 54 KGs to prepare for his role in the third instalment. There are speculations that he might turn evil in this one, taking on the mantle of his alter ego, the Hob-Goblin. There hasn't been an official confirmation in this regard, but even a little nod to this would get the fans going gaga in the theatres.

The film is in talks among the fandom as it may possibly introduce the multiverses within the MCU (if WandaVision doesn't do it first). The return of Foxx and Molina has hinted at this return. It's possible that the three different titles are to represent the three Spiderman versions, colliding-cum-collaborating within one feature film. However, as far as the comments on the three Instagram posts are concerned, fans are only taking these titles as a joke.

It's probably how Marvel is planning to retain the hype around the film. The discussions on MCU's film division has lately been diminished due to the fact that Marvel has constantly delayed releases of its Phase 4 films that will begin with Black Widow. And the fog around Marvel Phase 4 films is getting denser as the studio is pushing forward its Disney+ entries much faster than earlier speculated. WandaVision will conclude in two weeks, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will start streaming right after. Feige has not yet revealed if the studio plans for a VoD release for Black Widow, and hence, the fate of the film remains unknown.

Whatever the scenario with the Spiderman 3 is, we are eagerly waiting for it to make its theatrical release. Given all the details that have resurfaced in this regard, it's going to be the most significant film ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And hopefully, the endeavors of Tom Holland's Spider-Man would extend further than this one feature film within the MCU.

Spiderman 3 will release this year on December 17th. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and will star Tom Holland, Jacob Batalaon, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina in central character roles.