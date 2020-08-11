We may have just learned the title for Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3. The upcoming sequel is set to bring back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, picking up in the aftermath of the events of last year's Far From Home. Assuming this rumored title is correct, Marvel and Sony will be sticking with the "Home" theme, with the first movie in the series titled Homecoming. The third installment is said to be titled Spider-Man: Homesick.

Before digging in, we must caution that this is a rumor for the time being and has yet to be confirmed by the studio. That said, a pair of prominent publications in the form of Esquire and Maxim have both used the title Spider-Man: Homesick in pages referring to the movie. Considering that these are major magazines and not small, rumor-driven blogs, some level of credibility should be afforded to the title. The question now becomes when Disney/Sony will confirm or deny the alleged title.

If we are to assume that Homesick is indeed what director Jon Watts and the studio have settled on, what might it mean for Peter Parker's upcoming adventure? What we know for sure is that Mysterio and J Jonah Jemson exposed Spider-Man's secret identity to the entire world in the Far From Home post-credits scene, ending the movie on a massive cliffhanger. Peter was also framed for Mysterio's death in the process. Does that mean he will be on the run from the law? If so, one would have to imagine the young hero would indeed be feeling a little homesick.

For now, that is all pure speculation. Little to nothing has been officially revealed about Spider-Man 3 at this point. The movie was originally set to film over the summer, but the production shutdown Hollywood had to contend with pushed that back. Tom Holland is currently shooting Uncharted and is expected to report for duty in the Marvel Cinematic Universe promptly after he wraps up work on the long-gestating video game adaptation.

Familiar faces will be returning for the sequel, with Zendaya back as MJ and Marisa Tomei reprising her role as Aunt May. J.K. Simmons is also expected to appear as J. Jonah Jameson once again. There is no word yet on who the main villain is going to be. Unsubstantiated rumors have circulated that Kraven the Hunter could be on the table, but that has yet to be confirmed. Spider-Man has a massive rogues gallery so there are nearly endless possibilities.

The current iteration of the franchise, which is the result of a partnership between Disney and Sony, has proved to be tremendously successful. Far From Home went on to become Sony's highest-grossing release ever, bringing in $1.12 billion at the global box office. Spider-Man 3 was recently delayed as part of the MCU release dates being shuffled around. It is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Murphy's Multiverse.