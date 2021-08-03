One of the most anticipated films of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release this Christmas. Marvel has been reluctant to share any major plot details, so fans are trying other ways to learn more about the film. Numerous plot leaks have happened in the last few months, with many fan theories and rumors circulating on the internet.

But a recent leak may have given out a huge spoiler regarding the Spider-Man multiverse. The leak comes at the hands of Marvel insider Daniel Richtman. He revealed on Twitter that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their roles as the web-slingers from Sony's earlier Spider-Man movies. News that has been swirling for more than a year. The Big Takeaway is that the two actors will be co-leads in the movie. But take that with a grain of salt, considering that nothing has been confirmed yet. Though, Richtman does have a good track record in these matters. You can check out his tweets below.

I heard that from the moment they appear in the movie Tobey and Andrew become co-leads to Holland. https://t.co/m6zqWlJqan — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

They are — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

It's a sign he's the main villain. Like I said before just wanted to remind people :D https://t.co/tyBFt7CDjz — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

Richtman also reminded the fans that Green Goblin will be the main antagonist of the film. According to reports, Willem Dafoe's Goblin will assemble the Sinister Six from various universes, grabbing the attention of Doctor Strange, who himself is exploring the multiverse in his next film. Moreover, Maguire and Garfield will play a prominent role in Spider-Man: No Way Home instead of lengthy cameos. Let's hope they don't end up stealing Tom Holland's thunder.

There is some evidence to back up Richtman's claims. Both Garfield and Maguire were spotted near Spider-Man: No Way Home set in Atlanta. If reports are to be believed, Maguire was there for a costume fitting.

Alfred Molina, J.K. Simmons, and Jamie Foxx are also reprising their roles from Sam Raimi's and Marc Webb's Spider-Man movies. It would be bizarre to include them but not the Spider-Men of their worlds. Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange is also confirmed to appear in the movie, albeit in a more supporting capacity. The recently released Funko POPs teased his imprint on Holland's new Spidey suit.

Tom Holland himself was taken aback by the scale of the film, "I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it... I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it." Holland has also declared that Maguire and Garfield won't appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But as everyone knows, Holland is not a reliable source of information.

In other news, Grace Randolph has hinted that Spider-Man: No Way Home's first trailer will drop after the Loki finale next week.

#SpiderManNoWayHome trailer update:



I hear the TEASER trailer (a true teaser) is ready to go.



However my sources still can’t confirm a drop date.



There is SOME chance that #Marvel might want this week to be all about #Loki & #BlackWidow and Sony is playing along.



We’ll see… pic.twitter.com/8iza8IWTbP — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 5, 2021

With only six months to go before the film releases, fans are expecting a trailer, but it looks like they'll have to wait a little longer. Marvel seems to be taking a new approach to marketing due to the sheer volume of content they are releasing. Disney Studios' marketing head Asad Ayaz talked to THR about this new strategy. Apparently, they are trying to space things out and give each film/TV show a proper marketing campaign.

Another exciting addition in the film is Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. He'll be providing legal assistance to Peter Parker after being accused of Mysterio's murder in Spider-Man: Far From Home's post-credits scene. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reprise their roles from previous films. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters worldwide on 17 December 2021. This news originated at BGR