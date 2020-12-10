They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In the recent case of Tobey Maguire getting photographed outside a costume shop, the photo has led to a great deal more words being exchanged online, by excited Spider-Man fans who are convinced the actor is getting fitted out for his new Spider-Man costume in Spider-Man 3. The photo was shared on Twitter by JustJared.com, with the following message.

Tobey Maguire was spotted arriving at a costume shop this morning amid the rumors of him joining the #SpiderMan3 cast - see the new photos! https://t.co/RLpNB4dH1z — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 9, 2020

In case you're wondering what the fuss is, the photo comes on the heels of news that Alfred Molina, who starred opposite Tobey Maguire as Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 movie, has been cast in the same role in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland. There are also rumors that Maguire and Kirsten Dunst are currently in negotiations to join the upcoming film as their characters from Raimi's series.

If the photo does turn out to be related to a costume fitting, that would mean Tobey Maguire's role in Spider-Man 3 is not going to be very large. After all, the movie has already started filming. If Maguire is still in the preliminary stages of getting fitted out in his iconic Spider-Man costume, that means he won't be filming his scenes until late into production, which indicates a shorter amount of screen time.

Aside from Maguire and Dunst, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are also reported to be in talks to join Spider-Man 3, following the news that their The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-star Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro in the new film.

Daredevil is also rumored to be appearing in Spider-Man 3, and now the cast of characters are starting to seem slightly too large, resembling an Avengers flick rather than a standalone superhero feature. Still, having so many iconic characters sharing screen space will practically guarantee that the new Spider-Man movie will be the most successful entry in the franchise so far.

It is also a spectacular way for Sony to kickstart their standalone Spider-Man cinematic universe, which the company is betting big on. Their plans involve a move to integrate Spidey into a shared cinematic universe that includes Tom Hardy's Venom and Jared Leto's Morbius.

It will be interesting to see whether the inclusion of the characters from previous Spider-Man films will be a one-off stunt, or it will build into more film appearances. Then there is the question of whether Miles Morales will also be making his live-action debut, which seems ever more likely given the recent massive success of his video game. All in all, the next few months are going to be a very exciting time for Spider-Man fans. Directed by Jon Watts, the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.