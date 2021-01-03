Tom Holland's time playing Peter Parker has already come full circle with the young actor filming Spider-Man 3 at the very same stage where he first picked up the role six years ago. Marking Spidey's debut in the MCU, Holland first began playing the role in the sequel Captain America: Civil War. He has since appeared in the Avengers movies along with starring in two solo movies with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

On Instagram, Chris Pratt hosted an Instagram telethon to raise money for the charity Greater Good. Along with several other big stars, Holland made a special appearance and spoke about what he's been doing lately, which includes revealing how filming Spider-Man 3 is a bit of a surreal experience as it took him back to where it all began. From the video, here's how the Spidey actor explains the situation.

"We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which has been crazy and really weird because we're shooting it back in Atlanta. That's where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we're actually shooting on the stage where I did my audition. It's like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, 'Oh my god, I hope I get this job!' And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie, loving life, confident, enjoying everything that's happening to me. So, it's been amazing."

Tom Holland was facing some steep competition with some other talented young actors in the final stages of the Spider-Man casting process. Other names up for the part included Asa Butterfield (Ender's Game), Judah Lewis (Demolition), Matthew Lintz (Pixels), Charlie Plummer (Boardwalk Empire), and Charlie Rowe (Red Band Society). After each screen-tested for the role for Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Holland and Butterfield ultimately emerged as the front-runners before the former was officially cast as the MCU's Peter Parker.

Jon Watts will be back to direct Spider-Man 3 using a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Along with Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will be returning to reprise their roles from the previous Spider-Man movies. Benedict Cumberbatch will also be featured as Doctor Strange with other returning Marvel stars including Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

As of now, plot details have been officially revealed, but it's heavily rumored that the story will revolve around the introduction of a live-action spider-verse. There are reports that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in talks to reprise their roles as alternate Peter Parkers, along with several other stars from each of their respective franchises. This has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel and Sony.

In any case, Spider-Man 3 will be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. It will be a part of the MCU's Phase Four, which also includes upcoming sequels to Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange. You can watch the full video telethon on Chris Pratt's Instagram.