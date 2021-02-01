Tom Holland had the Hollywood debut that most actors dream about when he was cast in the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the MCU. After gaining global success as the Webbed Wall-Crawler, Holland is currently shooting the third solo Spider-Man movie. The actor recently posted a picture from the set of Spider-Man 3 on Instagram, and in the captions declared the shoot a career highlight.

"Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I'm talking about, and for those of you that weren't, you better buckle up!!!"

In the photo, Tom Holland is seen in full Spider-Man gear, carrying his brother Harry on his shoulders. Previous photos from the set have hinted that Harry Holland will be playing the role of a small-time crook that Spidey webs up. It is unclear whether Tom Holland's reference to the day being a career highlight for him is a reference to working with his brother, or some other major scene that was filmed that day.

In the past, the young actor has repeatedly expressed his love for the MCU, which long predates his casting as Spider-Man. According to Holland, he had no less than 30 costumes of Spider-Man as a child, along with bed sheets and other merchandise belonging to Spidey.

When it came time to audition for the role of the MCU's Spider-Man, Holland gave it everything he had, embarking on a string of screen tests alone and with other actors, most notably Robert Downey Jr himself. Still, the actor recently told Variety that a long time passed when he did not hear back from Marvel Studios. So much so that when he learned that the studio might have cast a new Spider-Man, he assumed it was someone else. Until he googled the news for himself.

"I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in 'Marvel.' I've still got the article saved on my computer. It said, 'We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.' I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, 'I got the part! I got the part!' And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who's quite tech savvy, was like, 'No. There's no way that's real. They would have called you. They've been hacked.' And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened."

Directed by Jon Watts, the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home features a returning lead cast consisting of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, with some major new names being added to the series, including Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021. Tom Holland's comments about Spider-Man casting arrive from Variety.