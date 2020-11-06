Tom Holland has shared an image of himself in costume from the Spider-Man 3 set. Production is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The actor can be seen in full spidey gear in front of a blue screen while striking a pose. In addition to his Spider-Man mask, Holland also has a protective N95 mask over it, which he mentions in his caption. "Wear a mask, I'm wearing two..." says the young actor, which elicited a number of mixed reactions from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

Unfortunately, Tom Holland's first real image from the Spider-Man 3 set does not give us any information about the storyline. Marvel Studios and Sony are doing their best to make sure nothing leaks, especially since so many rumors are making the rounds in terms of guest stars and cameos. It has been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange for the sequel, though it's unclear how big his part will be. After finishing up his Spider-Man 3 scenes in Atlanta, Cumberbatch will be heading to the U.K. to finally begin work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man 3 will see Jamie Foxx return as Electro, though it's unclear how that will happen. Foxx starred alongside Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so Marvel fans have been trying to figure out how they'll incorporate him in this current universe. As far as speculation goes, a lot of MCU fans are under the impression that Doctor Strange will be the one to open up the multiverse, though others believe that theory sounds a bit simplistic for Marvel Studios to follow for a big sequel.

In addition to Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are also returning for Spider-Man 3. Batalon recently shared some photos of himself on social media, showing off his drastic weight loss. While the actor has not confirmed, it is believed that he has lost a little over 100 pounds to prepare for the sequel. As to why he made the decision to lose the weight, MCU fans are speculating that he will have a larger role in the movie, quite possibly as Hobgoblin, which is something Batalon has spoken about several times before.

Spider-Man: Far From Home left Peter Parker in a big mess. Mysterio framed him for murder, while revealing his identity to the world at the same time. Now, J. Jonah Jameson is calling for Parker's head over the airwaves. It's clear that Tom Holland's Parker character is going to need some help, along with a place to hideout while figuring out a new plan. As to how this will all work together, that is unclear at the moment. With that being said, there's always time for Holland to revert back to his spoiler ways... You can check out the latest image from Spider-Man 3 above, thanks to Tom Holland's Instagram account.