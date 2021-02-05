The most hotly anticipated MCU movie at the moment is the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Not only will it feature Tom Holland's return as everyone's favorite webbed wall-crawler, but the movie is also rumored to feature previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In an interview with Variety, Holland admitted he is as much in the dark about the possible arrival of previous Spider-Men as fans.

"Beats me, I don't know [if Maguire and Garifield are in the movie]. If they are, they haven't told me yet... That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like 'So that's who that tennis ball was!'"

Excluding the possibility that Tom Holland is straight-up lying, there is little possibility of Maguire and Garfield showing up prominently in Spider-Man 3 if Holland has not yet met them on set, considering the film has been in production for months now.

Initially, after reports of Maguire and Garfield holding talks with the studio to reprise their roles as Spider-Man hit the internet, fans assumed the upcoming movie was going to be an Into the Spider-Verse type deal, where the older Spider-Men from alternate realities mentor Holland's Spider-Man on how to be a hero. Now, from Holland's comments, it appears that even if Maguire and Garfield show up, it will be in minor roles or cameos.

What we do know is that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will be reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus from the previous Spider-Man films (but different versions, because, you know, multiverse). We also know that Doctor Strange will be involved in the capacity of a mentor to Holland's character. Clearly, a lot is going on in Spider-Man 3, and thus it is not surprising that Holland described the film as the most ambitious superhero flick yet.

"I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it... I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Aside from connecting the MCU to previous Spider-Man franchises, Spider-Man 3 is also supposed to set up Sony's separate cinematic universe devoted entirely to Spider-Man and his supporting characters, which includes Tom Hardy's Venom and Jared Leto's Morbius.

Then there is also the scene with Matt Murdock aka Daredevil that Charlie Cox is rumored to have shot for Spider-Man 3. Just on paper alone, you can see why the film is being deemed very ambitious. Hopefully, Spider-Man 3 will not end up sinking beneath the weight of its own ambitions.

Directed by Jon Watts, the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021. This news comes from Variety.