Tom Holland celebrated his final day of Spider-Man: No Way Home training with a rare shirtless image. The young actor jumped right from making the highly anticipated Uncharted movie with Mark Wahlberg to joining his Sony and Marvel Studios family after both productions were delayed. While Holland was physically fit for the big screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise, he had to step things up a bit to get into superhero shape, which he proved by giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a sneak peek into his training regimen.

good morning to Tom Holland and this fitness update he just posted on Instagram pic.twitter.com/9s5F3M5I69 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 26, 2021

"Never post sh*t like this, but it's our last day so f*** it," wrote Tom Holland on his Instagram Stories with his topless image. He went on to thank Marvel Studios trainer Duffy Gaver, who is pictured next to Holland in the aforementioned image. Social media quickly took notice and the image spread like wild fire around social media, with many complimenting the young actor on his physique, which took a lot of training to accomplish.

Tom Holland also noted that the picture was from his 72nd and final training for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Production is starting to wind down and rumored production wrap gifts have also been spreading around on social media, which may contain a pretty major spoiler for the sequel. It has been rumored for months that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear alongside Holland, setting up Sony's live-action Spider-Verse, and the crew gifts appear to show Garfield's suit from The Amazing Spider-Man movies on them. Holland has denied that Garfield and Maguire will appear in No Way Home, but MCU fans aren't buying it at the moment.

Duffy Gaver has also worked with Tom Holland's MCU co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, along with Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum. Gaver is responsible for getting Hemsworth into his God of Thunder physique, which has left his stunt double struggling to keep up, due to how serious the actor takes his craft. Bobby Holland Hanton has been working with Hemsworth since 2013, and claims that his training for Thor: Love and Thunder is the biggest the actor has ever gotten. In order to avoid getting sore and feeling bad, Hemsworth and Hanton train on a daily basis.

Tom Holland may not have trained every day while making Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it looks like he did. Working with Marvel Studios is a dream come true for any actor, but it comes with a lot of hard work attached, which Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have commented on many times in the past. Holland still has a lot more work in the MCU to do, which means there is a lot more training to be done as Evans and Downey Jr. cheer on from the sidelines. With that being said, it has been rumored that Evans could return, so we'll just have to wait and see. Until then, you can check out the shirtless Spider-Man: No Way Home training image above, which was originally posted on Tom Holland's official Instagram account, above.