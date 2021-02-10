Among the plethora of MCU stars, Tom Holland has always been known to be among the nicest of the bunch, the eager young buck who tries hard to make a good impression on his peers, much like his on-screen role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. But the actor is learning to use his star power to put his foot down on some occasions. In a recent interview with Esquire, Holland revealed that he had to be quite firm about using his hair from his upcoming movie Uncharted for his other big-budget upcoming film, Spider-Man 3.

"My hair in Uncharted is much cooler. I have cool shaved sides and it's slick at the back, and that's not very Peter Parker. He's a bit of a loser. So they put this wig on me that was just around the sides [for Spider-Man 3]... For the first time in my life, I put my foot down as the leading actor and was like, 'I'm not fucking wearing that wig. You can just . . . I'm going to have shorter hair and you're going to have to deal with it.' "

In Uncharted, an adaptation of the best-selling video-game series, Tom Holland plays the role of treasure-hunter Nathan Drake. The character is inspired by Indiana Jones and carries a lot of that Indy swagger over into his own adventures. It seems Peter Parker from Spider-Man 3 will also benefit from some of that "cool" factor, at least as far as the hair is concerned.

Speaking of the latest adventure of the webbed wall-crawler, Holland cannot dish out much in the way of details regarding the upcoming movie. According to the actor, who has gained a notorious reputation as a serial spoiler of news with regards to the MCU, the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios are so wary of him that he is quite certain they have kept large parts of the plot of Spider-Man 3 a secret from him.

"I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I'm eight weeks into shooting it... They do it all the time. In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.'s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I'm 100 percent sure that they're still tricking me."

Considering the plethora of rumors surrounding what will or won't be included in Spider-Man 3, it seems Marvel understands that the slightest slip from Holland could spoil the film before they have the opportunity to blow the audiences' minds in theaters.

Directed by Jon Watts, the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film tells the story of Peter Parker being outed as Spider-Man and dealing with accusations of having killed Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. The movie arrives in theaters on December 17.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg alongside Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. The film is set to arrive in theaters on February 11, 2022. This news was first reported at Esquire.