At long last, it appears we have a sense of who the main villain will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The operative word being main, in this case. More on that in a second. Up to this point, much has remained secretive about Tom Holland's third solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but details have slowly been making their way out into the world, whether Disney and Sony like it or not. And now, a crucial detail has emerged, which potentially reveals a lot about the movie coming our way.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Proceed with caution. During a recent episode of The Sneider Cut podcast, host Jeff Sneider discussed the recent casting of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off movie. That prompted speculation about the possible formation of the supervillain group the Sinister Six. That's where things got interesting. While Sneider did not know if Kraven will appear in the Spidey solo sequel, he said it's "obvious" that they are building to the Sinister Six. And then he explained that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, who previously appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, will be heading up the group.

"I had heard that the No Way Home wasn't in reference to Spider-Man. It was in reference to the villains. The villains are coming out of these different, alternate dimensions. They don't have a way to get home. The villains that I've heard, and Sony has obviously copped to the fact that Doc Ock is in the movie, Alfred Molin, and Jamie Foxx's Electro. Those are the only two that we really know. I'm pretty sure that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin will be the main villain in this film. So that's three."

Sandman, Rhino and Lizard were the other three that the host had heard as rounding out the Sinister Six lineup. We had heard rumors of Thomas Haden Church returning as Sandman, having previously played the part in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, but that has yet to be confirmed. And does that mean Paul Giamatti would be back as Rhino from The Amazing Spider-Man 2? Rhys Ifans as Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man? In any event, this is a lot of information to process and reveals a great deal about what is potentially coming our way later this year.

We know that the MCU is getting ready to explore the multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming next year. The casting of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, who appeared in both previous iterations of the Spider-Man franchise further confirmed that. The idea that Green Goblin would return to lead the Sinister Six further asserts that Marvel and Sony are going all-in on this idea. But let's not get too excited until these details are confirmed, or denied, by the studio.

It is also worth noting that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played live-action versions of Peter Parker in the past, are rumored to star alongside Tom Holland. Should this all come to pass, it appears this movie, directed by Jon Watts, is poised to be an Avengers-level cinematic event. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to hit theaters on December 17. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.