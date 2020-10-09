As more and more details are revealed regarding the direction of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3, it is looking increasingly likely that the heroic web-slinger will be tackling with some sort of multiverse. Well, should that turn out to be the case, Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio knows exactly which character he would like to see make an appearance in the Spider-Man sequel, with the actor leaving a telling message on social media.

When I was a boy... https://t.co/D0fJavDXsA — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 8, 2020

Vincent D'Onofrio has never been shy about his enthusiasm for the role of Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin in the Netflix series, with the actor taking every opportunity since the show's cancellation to declare his desire to return. So, should Spider-Man 3 introduce the idea of the multiverse, it could well be the perfect time to bring D'Onofrio's iteration of the Kingpin into the MCU fold. Notably, Kingpin was one of the major villains in the 2018 animated triumph, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so there is some precedent.

Details regarding the plot for Spider-Man 3 are now slowly being revealed, with Jamie Foxx recently being brought in to reprise the role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a revelation that shocked absolutely everybody. Foxx confirmed his comeback via a now-deleted social media post saying, "can't wait for y'all to check this new one. And I won't be blue in this one. But a thousand percent badass!!! #swipeleft." It is unknown how exactly he will fit into proceedings, but the character's return is just one of the factors that have led fans to believe that Spidey will be dealing with the chaos of the Marvel multiverse.

Another major contributor to this theory came to light yesterday, with Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed to be joining Spider-Man 3 as Doctor Strange, who will reportedly be taking on the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. The fact that the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost too much of a giveaway.

As for Vincent D'Onofrio, should he not get the comeback he's craving in Spider-Man 3, the actor has also stated that he would be open to a Joker-style take on the Kingpin. "Yeah, I mean, I think that'd be awesome," D'Onofrio said in a recent interview. "I think there's more to do with him, but you just never know... Because when I think of Marvel, I think of so many storylines, it's like you think of DC, it's the same thing. There are so many stories. I can't imagine being in that chair trying to figure out which ones are the ones to be told next. And that's how I look at it, as a creative person. I see it much bigger than just my part. I just see it as these huge opportunities."

Production on Spider-Man 3 started up again recently and is due to begin filming in New York City as early as next week. Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has now been dramatically reshuffled as a result of Black Widow being delayed several times with the movie now due for release on November 6. The plan is to now have Spider-Man 3 swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Vincent D'Onofrio's official Twitter account.