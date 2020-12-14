Spider-Man 3 will reportedly see the return of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman. The cast of the highly anticipated sequel is starting to grow into a monster with a massive cast from the past and present. Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed his appearance in the sequel, which could be how the multiverse idea fits into the overall plot of Spider-Man 3. Jamie Foxx confirmed, then erased said confirmation, that he was returning as Electro in the movie, and now Alfred Molina will return as Dr. Octopus.

In addition to Jaime Foxx and Alfred Molina, it is also believed that Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane), Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy), Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will appear with Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3. Now, it is being heavily rumored that Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman will return, which makes for a very interesting cast and points even further to a live-action Spider-Verse movie happening at Sony in the near future.

If all of that wasn't enough, it has also been heavily rumored that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will make an appearance in Spider-Man 3. Basically, even the wildest casting rumors are starting to stick, which has Marvel fans wondering exactly what Sony and Marvel Studios have up their sleeves for the sequel, which is currently filming in Atlanta. There are so many places that the story can go, especially if Green Goblin and Sandman return, which will help both Sony and their Marvel projects, along with Marvel Studios and their future plans.

With the wild casting rumors, there are also some pretty wild theories about when Tom Holland will stop playing Peter Parker for the MCU. One theory suggests that Holland will do one more movie after Spider-Man 3, which will introduce the Fantastic Four. Jon Watts is behind the camera for the upcoming movie after taking on all three MCU Spider-Man movies. While that would make sense, one can easily see Holland sticking around for a lot longer with Sony, depending on where the next movie takes the current Peter Parker story. Regardless, the next Spidey chapter is going to have to answer a lot of questions, no matter how many more movies are on the way.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige just revealed that the Fantastic Four movie is now in development with Jon Watts attached to direct. Some hardcore fans believe that Watts put an Easter Egg about the movie in Spider-Man: Far From Home when Spider-Man swings past a sign that reads: "We are so excited to show you what comes next," with the numbers 1, 2, and 3 followed by a question mark where a 4 should be. Could the question mark represent the Fantastic Four movie? We'll just have to wait and see. The Illuminerdi was the first to report on Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman joining Spider-Man 3.